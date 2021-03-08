Airline stocks rally, American cites plan to pay off loan

American Airlines, meanwhile, announced plans to raise $7.5 billion by borrowing against its frequent-flyer program and using the funds to pay off a federal loan that it received nearly a year ago, in the early days of the pandemic. The airline said the actions won’t increase its overall debt. It follows similar moves by Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Fitch Ratings said American's liquidity has improved more than it expected because of federal loans and money to help cover payrolls — aid that was extended in December and would get another renewal in the COVID-19 relief measure passed by the Senate over the weekend.