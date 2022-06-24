Airline merger: Frontier sweetens offer for Spirit Airlines

Frontier's move was the latest gambit in a fight between Frontier and JetBlue to see who gets the nation's largest discount airline. On Monday, New York-based JetBlue raised its all-cash offer to $33.50 per share, or more than $3.6 billion.

At current value, JetBlue's proposal is worth more. JetBlue proposes to buy all Spirit shares and reconfigure the budget airline's planes into JetBlue's less-cramped layout.

Frontier's stock-and-cash offer would give Spirit shareholders 48.5% of the new, combined airline — which does not yet have a name. That means investors willing to hold the stock could come out ahead if the shares rise enough in price.

Spirit's board has cited another reason for favoring Frontier, which, like Spirit, is an ultra-low-cost carrier that charges rock-bottom fares but also many extra fees. Spirit has maintained that antitrust regulators are very unlikely to let JetBlue buy Spirit and remove its low fares from the market.

JetBlue disputes Spirit's conclusion. It bypassed Spirit's board and appealed directly to Spirit shareholders to reject the Frontier offer.

Frontier and JetBlue agree on one thing: Both say that buying Spirit would make them a stronger competitor to the nation's four leading airlines, American, Delta, United and Southwest.