Airline catering workers threaten to strike as soon as next week without agreement on new contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 8,000 airline catering workers are threatening to go on strike as soon as next week, adding more uncertainty to summer travel, which has already been disrupted by fallout from a widespread technology outage.

The workers are employed by Gategourmet, a subsidiary of a Swiss company. They prepare, pack and deliver food and drinks to planes at about 30 U.S. airports.

Unions representing the workers said Friday they have been negotiating six years for better pay and health insurance. The unions, including United Here and the Teamsters, say that only 25% of the workers are in the company's health plan and, as of January, some were paid as little as $13 an hour.