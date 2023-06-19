BreakingNews
Man accused of fatally shooting brother in Gwinnett neighborhood
X

Airbus wins mammoth order for 500 jets from India's IndiGo at Paris Air Show

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
52 minutes ago
India’s IndiGo airline is buying 500 passenger jets from European planemaker Airbus

PARIS (AP) — India's IndiGo airline is buying 500 passenger jets from European planemaker Airbus, the two companies said Monday, in a record-setting order that underscores surging demand for air travel fueled by the country's economic growth.

IndiGo, India's dominant carrier, is buying the A320 aircraft in what the companies said was the single biggest purchase agreement in commercial aviation history.

Executives from both companies announced the deal on the opening day of the Paris Air Show, the world’s largest event focusing on aviation and space industry. They didn't disclose how much the order was worth, but it would likely amount to tens of billions of dollars.

The purchase highlights how the two companies are “democratizing affordable air travel for millions of people in the world’s fastest growing aviation market,” Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said in a statement.

New Delhi-based IndiGo's order surpasses another mammoth deal signed months earlier by Air India for 470 aircraft from both Airbus and U.S.-based rival Boeing.

Indian airlines are racing to tap surging demand for travel from the nation’s growing ranks of middle-class consumers.

Airbus likes to unveil major jet orders at the air show held every other year in its home country. Airbus is one of France’s — and Europe’s — biggest companies, and its performance at the Paris air show is seen as important to its public image in France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

TORPY: Atlanta leans toward curfews. Again. This time different?6h ago

How a $90M HBCU investment is paying big dividends for Atlanta students
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING: Man accused of fatally shooting brother in Gwinnett neighborhood
22m ago

Chaos erupts at DeKalb nightclub as shooting leaves 5 injured
1h ago

Chaos erupts at DeKalb nightclub as shooting leaves 5 injured
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Hungry at Hartsfield-Jackson? Readers want these airport eateries
2h ago
The Latest
Police charge Maryland man in fatal shooting of Virginia police officer
4m ago
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery
7m ago
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Transgender families face decisions, heartbreak ahead of restrictive law
Juneteenth holiday: What’s closed in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top