Airbus targets 800 aircraft deliveries for 2024 even as supply chain issues linger

Airbus's fortunes contrast with struggles at U.S. rival Boeing, which is battling manufacturing quality control concerns after an emergency door panel blew off a 737 Max 9 jetliner last month.

Faury indicated that Airbus wouldn't see any short-term bump from airlines that want to switch suppliers as it already has a hefty order backlog for its A320 narrow-body jets that compete directly with Boeing's 737 family.

“What’s happening in the broader industry - you refer to the situation of the competitor - has obviously an impact on all of this,” Faury told reporters at its headquarters in Toulouse, France. But he said the company is focused on its order backlog with existing customers “that’s independent from what could happen outside."

Openings for new airplane orders won't be available until the next decade, “so that would more impact the long term competitive positioning of the two companies rather than the short term,” Faury said.

Airbus reported that adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose 4% to 5.8 billion euros ($6.2 billion) as revenue climbed 11%. It also announced plans to pay shareholders a special dividend on top of the regular dividend, reflecting growth prospects and a strong balance sheet including a cash pile that rose 14% to 10.7 billion euros.

