Airbnb requires hosts to commit to enhanced cleaning

The company also said Thursday that guests and hosts must wear masks and social distance when interacting with each other.

Airbnb has been on a mission to clean up its image ahead of its initial public offering of stock, which is expected later this year. Late last year, Airbnb announced a plan to verify all of its properties in order to improve guests' trust and safety.

The company has also been removing party houses from its platform after a shooting last year at an unauthorized Halloween party in California. Last week, Airbnb said it will ban one-night rentals over Halloween weekend in Canada and the U.S. It's also capping rental occupancy at 16 people.

This spring, the it began blocking guests under 25 from booking entire homes close to where they live if they have no history of positive Airbnb reviews. The company said Thursday that policy has prevented 770,000 reservations in the U.S. and Canada.