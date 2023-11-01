Airbnb posts $4.4 billion 3Q profit with help from a tax break and higher-than-expected revenue

Airbnb says it made nearly $4.4 billion in the third quarter on better-than-expected revenue and a tax benefit

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 7 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb said Wednesday it earned $4.37 billion in the third quarter as it booked a large tax benefit and posted higher-than-expected revenue during the summer travel season.

However, the rental giant's forecast of fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Its shares fell more than 2% in after-hours trading.

Airbnb said that excluding the tax benefit, net income would have been $1.6 billion, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18% to $3.4 billion as the company saw a 14% increase in bookings and slightly higher average prices for short-term rentals. Analysts expected the San Francisco company to post revenue of $3.37 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Airbnb predicted fourth-quarter revenue between $2.13 billion and $2.17 billion, below Wall Street's forecast of $2.18 billion.

“We are seeing greater volatility early in (the fourth quarter), and are closely monitoring macroeconomic trends and geopolitical conflicts that may impact travel demand,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

Airbnb said it booked 113.2 million nights and experiences in the third quarter, up 14% from a year earlier and slightly higher than analysts expected.

The company said, however, that it expects that growth in nights booked will “moderate” in the fourth quarter compared with the third.

The average daily rate for rentals rose 3% to $161. Airbnb said prices for one-bedroom listings – a recent priority of the company – rose a smaller 1%, which it claimed was less than the rise in hotel rates.

Airbnb has recently made changes to give consumers a better idea of the total cost of a booking earlier in the search process. The company has also given hosts more information about prices at nearby listings are charging, which it says lets hosts more easily adjust prices to match demand.

Editors' Picks

Judge in muddy solar case asked to revisit cuts to $135 million award 2h ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
53m ago

UPDATE
3 dead, including infant and teen, in DeKalb crash involving big rig
33m ago

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP

DHS lawyers: Ossoff inquiry into foster care turns ‘political’
4h ago

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP

DHS lawyers: Ossoff inquiry into foster care turns ‘political’
4h ago

Credit: DREW PHILLIPS

2 more Hyundai suppliers announce manufacturing plants in Georgia
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Storied high school football rivalry in Maine takes on extra significance in wake of mass...
9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on hopes the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are...
14m ago
Cornell University student accused of posting online threats about Jewish students...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top