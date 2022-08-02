ajc logo
X

Airbnb posts 2Q profit of $379 million on record bookings

National & World News
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Airbnb is reporting a profit of $379 million for the second quarter, and it says bookings were a record

Airbnb said Tuesday that it earned $379 million in the second quarter on record bookings and rising rates, and the short-term rental giant announced a plan to spend up to $2 billion to buy its own stock.

Despite the share-buyback promise, Airbnb's stock fell 9% in extended trading.

The financial results showed a reversal from losses in the second quarter of both last year and 2019.

Airbnb has benefitted from the increase in travel and the exodus of workers from offices, which frees them to work from just about anywhere they can get internet access.

Bookings in the second quarter were about one-fourth higher than last year and 2019. The San Francisco-based company said customers were making more international bookings. Listings away from major cities rose to nearly 50% compared with the second quarter of 2019, although Airbnb said urban listings grew compared with the previous three months.

Revenue was $2.10 billion, up 58% from a year earlier and 73% from the second quarter of 2019.

Analysts expected revenue of $2.11 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Editors' Picks
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges2h ago
Austin Riley wins National League Player of Month after historic July
1h ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
4h ago
The Jolt: Will Music Midtown’s cancellation reverberate with Democrats?
10h ago
The Jolt: Will Music Midtown’s cancellation reverberate with Democrats?
10h ago
Nowhere to throw? It’s OK for Falcons quarterbacks to run
8h ago
The Latest
Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions
8m ago
US approves massive arms sale to Saudi, UAE to counter Iran
8m ago
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
10m ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
6h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top