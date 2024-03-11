Nation & World News

Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in the platform's listings worldwide

Airbnb says it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month
FILE - The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2021. Airbnb says it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings around the world by the end of next month. The San Francisco-based online rental platform said it making the change to simplify its security camera policy and continue efforts to prioritize privacy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2021. Airbnb says it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings around the world by the end of next month. The San Francisco-based online rental platform said it making the change to simplify its security camera policy and continue efforts to prioritize privacy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By GAETANE LEWIS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb said Monday that it's banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month.

The San Francisco-based online rental platform said it is seeking to "simplify" its security-camera policy while prioritizing privacy.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community," Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, said in a prepared statement.

Airbnb had allowed the use of indoor security cameras in common areas, as long as the locations of the cameras were disclosed on the listings page. Under the new policy, hosts will still be allowed to use doorbell cameras and noise-decibel monitors, which are only allowed in common spaces, as long as the location and presence of the devices are disclosed.

Airbnb expects the policy update to impact a small number of hosts because the majority of its listings do not report having indoor security cameras.

The policy change will take effect April 30.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report last month, Airbnb said its bookings and revenue rose, and the company said demand remains strong.

Editors' Picks

UPDATE
2 children hit, killed minutes apart in separate Gwinnett crashes1h ago

Georgia primary could set presidential rematch, but there’s more to it than that
16m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia’s presidential primary is Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.
1h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta manufacturer fined for employees’ cancer-chemical exposure
54m ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta manufacturer fined for employees’ cancer-chemical exposure
54m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Porsche unveils record-setting models of its all-electric sport sedan
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

FBI again searches California federal women's prison plagued by sexual abuse
10m ago
'Oppenheimer' crew keeps it low key, other winners revel at Vanity Fair's Oscar...
11m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street stays stuck in neutral ahead of a looming inflation...
12m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps