Nation & World News

Air travel is getting worse. That's what passengers are telling the US government

Air travel is getting more miserable
Holiday travelers wait for their luggage after arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Holiday travelers wait for their luggage after arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Air travel got more miserable last year, if the number of consumer complaints filed with the U.S. government is any measure.

The Transportation Department said Friday that it received nearly 97,000 complaints in 2023, up from about 86,000 the year before. The department said there were so many complaints that it took until July to sort through the filings and compile the figures.

That's the highest number of consumer complaints about airlines since 2020, when airlines were slow to give customers refunds after the coronavirus pandemic shut down air travel.

The increase in complaints came even as airlines canceled far fewer U.S. flights — 116,700, or 1.2% of the total, last year, compared with about 210,500, or 2.3%, in 2022, according to FlightAware data. However, delays remained stubbornly high last year, at around 21% of all flights.

So far this year, cancellations remain relatively low — about 1.3% of all flights — but delays are still running around 21%.

More than two-thirds of all complaints last year dealt with U.S. airlines, but a quarter covered foreign airlines. Most of the rest were about travel agents and tour operators.

Complaints about treating passengers with disabilities rose by more than one-fourth compared with 2022. Complaints of discrimination, while small in number, also rose sharply. Most were about race or national origin.

Airlines receive many more complaints from travelers who don't know how or don't bother to complain to the government, but the carriers don't release those numbers.

The Transportation Department is modernizing its complaint-taking system, which the agency says will help it do a better job overseeing the airline industry. However, the department now releases complaint numbers many months late. It did not issue figures for the second half of 2023 until Friday.

___

The Transportation Department's online complaint form is at https://secure.dot.gov/air-travel-complaint

Travelers walk through Miami International Airport, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vehicles drive along the departures area at Miami International Airport, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A traveler walks through Miami International Airport, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Miami. A long Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to create new travel records. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Passengers wait in line to go through TSA security screening at Orlando International Airport Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Holiday travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

GUEST COLUMN
George Stephanopoulos and Joe Biden will both be tested in Friday night interview

Credit: Courtesy Matthew Williams / Forth Atlanta

Forth hotel and social club opens along Beltline in Old Fourth Ward
14m ago

Credit: File photos

What happens to the Georgia election case if Trump wins the White House?
2h ago

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Giving praise that Praise House has survived

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Giving praise that Praise House has survived

Credit: McCracken Poston

OPINION
TORPY: ‘Zenith Man’ gets late-in-life hug from Ga. town that once feared him
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hamas says 'positive response' from mediators to its cease-fire amendments
8m ago
Judge says Nashville school shooter's writings can't be released as victims' families...
11m ago
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the...
27m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it
Hot weather tools: How to check heat and humidity conditions for today
Check Times and Results on the AJC Peachtree Road Race Tracker