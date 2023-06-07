X

Air India plane flying to San Francisco lands in Russia's Siberia after engine problem

Credit: AP

By ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press
Officials say an Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco has landed in Russia after it developed an engine problem

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Air India plane flying from New Delhi to San Francisco landed in Russia after it developed an engine problem, officials said on Wednesday.

The plane, a Boeing 777 carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed safely at Russia’s Magadan airport in Siberia in the country’s far east on Tuesday, Air India said in a statement.

The flight "developed a technical issue with one of its engines,” the statement said, adding that the aircraft was undergoing safety checks and the passengers were being provided support on the ground.

The airline said later Wednesday that a replacement aircraft had taken off from Mumbai to Magadan so that the stranded passengers could continue their travel to the U.S.

The aircraft will take the passengers to San Francisco on Thursday, the statement said.

Vedant Patel, a U.S. State Department spokesman, said that American citizens were likely on the flight but could not immediately confirm how many.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation,” Patel said.

Girvaan Kaahma, 16, was traveling on the flight with his uncle and brother. He said they are barred from leaving the hostel where they are staying in Magadan and can’t use their credit cards to buy items from the vending machine because of sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine.

Associated Press Writer Jerome Minerva contributed from the U.S and Krutika Pathi from New Delhi.

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
