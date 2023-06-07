X

Air India plane flying from New Delhi to San Francisco lands in Russia after engine problem

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
Officials say an Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco has landed in Russia after it developed an engine problem

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Air India plane flying from New Delhi to San Francisco landed in Russia after it developed an engine problem, officials said on Wednesday.

The plane, a Boeing 777 carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed safely at Russia’s Magadan airport in the country’s far east on Tuesday, Air India said in a statement.

The flight "developed a technical issue with one of its engines,” the statement said, adding that the aircraft was undergoing safety checks and the passengers were being provided support on the ground.

Vedant Patel, a U.S. State Department spokesman, said that American citizens were likely on the flight but could not immediately confirm how many. He said his understanding was that Air India would be sending a replacement aircraft to Russia so the passengers could continue their travel to the U.S.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation,” Patel said.

Girvaan Kaahma, 16, was traveling on the flight with his uncle and brother. He said they are barred from leaving the hostel where they are staying in Magadan and can’t use their credit cards to buy items from the vending machine because of sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine.

Kaahma said the airline told the passengers they would likely leave Russia for the U.S. on Thursday.

———

Associated Press Writer Jerome Minerva contributed from the U.S and Krutika Pathi from New Delhi.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton school board says ‘yes’ to new budget4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Citing national school shootings, Gwinnett man shutters gun store
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: Atlanta Council tweaks public safety training center deal
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

VIDEO: How each council member voted on training center funding
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

VIDEO: How each council member voted on training center funding
15h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Atlanta council OKs $908,000 to audit MARTA expansion
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rapidly growing Denver picks Mike Johnston as new mayor amid mounting big-city problems
10m ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
15m ago
2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man accused of murder
18h ago
HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
19h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top