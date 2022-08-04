BreakingNews
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
ajc logo
X

Air Force charges airman in Syria base explosion from April

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

National & World News
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman in connection with an April explosion that injured U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman in connection with an April explosion that injured U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.

Tech. Sgt. David D. Dezwaan Jr. is facing several charges including dereliction of duty, destroying military property, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault in the blast that injured four service members. He has been held in confinement by the Air Force since June.

The U.S. military initially reported that the injuries were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire. But the Pentagon later said the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, known as Green Village.

The Air Force, in a statement Thursday, said a preliminary hearing date has been set for Aug. 23 at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Dezwaan, an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, also was charged with accessing a government computer with an unauthorized purpose and obtaining classified information.

The blasts hit two support buildings. Four service members were evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

Officials have provided no insight into any motivation for the attack.

Editors' Picks
California governor Gavin Newsom tells Hollywood: stop filming in Georgia5h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
7h ago
Clayton County police officer, under murder indictment, reassigned after outcry
2h ago
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film
9h ago
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film
9h ago
Georgia teacher pension fund dropped $15 billion in rough year for stocks
4h ago
The Latest
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
3m ago
US stocks mixed amid earnings, economic updates
8m ago
Hungary's autocratic PM Orban addressing US conservatives
9m ago
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
7h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top