Air conditioning collapse injures 6 at Colorado resort pool

Fire officials say six people were hurt when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Colorado, and two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six people were hurt -- two critically — when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Colorado on Saturday, fire officials said.

Aurora Fire Rescue said there were 50 to 100 guests in the pool when the collapse occurred Saturday morning at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport.

Fire Chief Alec Oughton said crews were already at the resort, running up and down its stairs for physical training, when the collapse happened.

An operator who answered the phone at the resort hung up on a reporter who called seeking comment.

The resort will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the collapse and will be responsible for keeping guests out of the pool area, Oughton said.

The resort and convention center has more than 1,000 rooms, a water park and meeting spaces.

