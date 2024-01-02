Air Canada had the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America, report says

MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — Air Canada, Canada’s largest carrier, had the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America in 2023, according to a report from Cirium, the aviation analytics company.

The country’s flag-carrying airline landed 63% of its 276,451 flights on time last year, placing it last among the continent’s 10 largest airlines. That means roughly 140,000 planes arrived at the gate more than 15 minutes after scheduled arrival.

Delta Air Lines led the list for the most on-time airline in North America with its over 1.6 million flights arriving on time 85% of the time. Alaska Airlines was second at 82% of its 404,925 flights arriving on time.