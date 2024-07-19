Air attack leaves 1 dead, at least 10 injured in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A large explosion rumbled through the streets of central Tel Aviv early Friday morning, raining down shards of shrapnel and injuring at least 10 people, first responders said.

Israel's military said that they were reviewing the explosion and increasing air patrols after the incident, which its initial inquiries determined was caused by “an aerial target."

It was not immediately clear how the strike evaded Israel’s air defenses or how Israel might respond.