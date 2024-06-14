Aides' vehicle in a convoy carrying Mexico's next president involved in a crash that killed 1

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A highway accident Friday involving an SUV carrying aides to Claudia Sheinbaum, who won Mexico's June 2 presidential elections, has resulted in at least one fatality. Sheinbaum was not injured.

Sheinbaum’s spokesman said the advance car hit another vehicle on a highway in the northern state of Coahuila, and that one person in the other car was killed. Several Sheinbaum aides were being treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Sheinbaum was traveling in another vehicle in the convoy well behind the advance car and was not injured. While she has not yet been formally declared president-elect, she won by a wide margin and a formal declaration of her victory is expected soon.