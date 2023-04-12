BreakingNews
Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
X

Aide: Jailed Russian opposition leader ill, perhaps poisoned

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 10 minutes ago
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is reportedly in failing health because of a new suspected poisoning

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in failing health because of a new suspected poisoning and is back in a punishment cell after a few days in regular confinement, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Anna Veduta, a Washington, DC-based vice president of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, told The Associated Press the 46-year-old Navalny fell ill last Friday when he was let out of the punishment cell and put in a conventional cell. He had lost about 18 pounds over the past 15 days. On Monday, Navalny wrote on Twitter, he was put back in a punishment cell for another 15-day term.

An ambulance was called early Saturday because of acute stomach pains but Navalny received no diagnosis, one of his lawyers, Vadim Kobzev, wrote on Twitter after visiting him in prison.

“We believe he is slowly being administered low doses of poison” in pills he is given without identification, Veduta said.

A video documentary about Navalny won an Oscar last month. The documentary portrays Navalny’s career of fighting official corruption, his near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent in 2020 that he blames on the Kremlin, his five-month recuperation in Germany and his 2021 return to Moscow, where he was taken into custody. He was later sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and last year was convicted of other charges and given another nine-year term.

Navalny has faced unrelenting pressure from Russian authorities, and has been in and out of isolation in a tiny punishment cell. He is allowed to write letters or have his lawyers visit occasionally.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education groups call for DeKalb to pick new superintendent finalist5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: Ian Anderson takes the pitcher’s cure - Tommy John surgery
5h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
21m ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Wholesale store and fast-food chains proposed for Olympic tennis site
6h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Wholesale store and fast-food chains proposed for Olympic tennis site
6h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Amazon worker injuries dip last year, but higher than 2020
8m ago
Nebraska lawmakers taking up debate on abortion restrictions
10m ago
Scott says GOP 'starved for hope' as he moves toward '24 bid
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
New: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 Democratic Convention
10h ago
What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean in Georgia?
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top