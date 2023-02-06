Aid, rescuers rushed to Turkey, Syria after deadly quake

— Germany's THW technical aid agency is preparing deliveries of emergency generators, tents and blankets. The agency is also prepared to set up camps with water treatment equipment.

— Neighbor and historic regional rival Greece is sending Turkey a team of 21 rescuers, two rescue dogs and a special rescue vehicle, together with a structural engineer, five doctors and seismic planning experts in a military transport plane.

— Lebanon’s cash-strapped government is sending soldiers, Red Cross and Civil Defense first responders, and firefighters to Turkey to help with its rescue efforts.

— Britain is sending 76 search-and-rescue specialists with equipment and dogs, as well as an emergency medical team, to Turkey. The U.K. also says it’s in contact with the U.N. about getting support to victims in Syria.

— Jordan is sending emergency aid to earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey on the orders of King Abdullah II.

— The Czech Republic is sending Turkey a team of 68 rescuers, including firefighters, doctors, structural engineers and also experts with sniffer dogs.

— Swiss rescue dog service REDOG is sending 22 rescuers with 14 dogs to Turkey.

— Japan is sending a group of about 75 rescue workers to Turkey.

— Austria has offered to send 84 soldiers from a military disaster relief unit to Turkey.

— Spain was preparing to send two Urban Search and Rescue teams to Turkey with 85 personnel, and a contingent of volunteer firefighters.

— Poland is sending Turkey 76 firefighters and eight trained dogs, with equipment.

— Romania is sending specialized personnel and material to Turkey on two military aircraft.

— Croatia is sending 40 men and 10 dogs, rescue equipment and vans to Turkey.

— Serbia is sending 21 rescuers and three liaison officers to Turkey.

— Montenegro is sending at least 24 firefighters to Turkey.

— Egypt has pledged urgent humanitarian aid to Turkey.

— Italy’s Civil Protection Agency has offered assistance to Turkey. A fire-fighting team was preparing to leave from Pisa.

— France is dispatching rescue teams to Turkey.

