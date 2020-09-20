Aid groups call Italy's blockade of rescue ship 'political'

‘’The Sea-Watch 4 is only at sea because of the absence of state-led search and rescue capacity at the world’s deadliest sea border,’’ Doctors Without Borders said. It accused Europe of "disregarding its legal and moral duty to save lives,’’ also citing policies to reinforce the Libyan Coast Guard to block smugglers’ ships from leaving the country, which is not considered a safe haven and where many have reported torture.

So far this year, 379 people trying to reach Europe via lawless Libya have died or gone missing on the perilous Mediterranean Sea crossing, 111 of those in August, the group said.

Meanwhile, the German-flagged ship Alan Kurdi, operated by Sea-Eye, rescued 133 people in three operations on Saturday. The Alan Kurdi was the first to be detained in early May after disembarking 150 people.

Some of the 353 migrants rescued by Sea-Watch 4 wait to board the quarantine Ferry Gnv Allegra, in front of the port of Palermo, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Chris Grodotzki/Sea-Watch.org via AP) Credit: Chris Grodotzki Credit: Chris Grodotzki

Volunteers salute some of the 353 migrants rescued by Sea-Watch 4 as they prepare to board the quarantine Ferry Gnv Allegra, in front of the port of Palermo, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Chris Grodotzki/Sea-Watch.org via AP) Credit: Chris Grodotzki Credit: Chris Grodotzki