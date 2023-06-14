X

AI chip race heats up as AMD introduces rival to Nvidia technology

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 13 hours ago
Advanced Micro Devices has revealed a new artificial intelligence chip in its race to compete with fellow chipmaker Nvidia in supplying the foundation for a boom in AI-fueled business tools

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices has revealed a new artificial intelligence chip in its race to compete with rival chipmaker Nvidia in supplying the foundation for a boom in AI-fueled business tools.

The semiconductor company, based in Santa Clara, California, described its new MI300X chip as “the world’s most advanced accelerator for generative AI.” It's expected to attract interest from big cloud providers such as Amazon or Microsoft, but AMD hasn't specified which cloud provider might use it.

CFRA senior equity analyst Angelo Zino predicted this month that that AMD’s MI300 processor “will see significant interest from cloud providers and vie with NVIDIA’s Grace Hopper Superchip.”

“AMD’s stronger partnership with Microsoft should also drive upside, as it is reportedly cited to be developing a custom processor chip that Microsoft will use for AI workloads,” Zino wrote.

AMD CEO Lisa Su demonstrated the new technology at a showcase event in San Francisco on Tuesday.

AMD joins a growing list of technology companies trying to take advantage of a broader interest from businesses looking for new AI tools that can analyze data, help make decisions and potentially replace some tasks currently performed by human workers. Much of the interest is on "generative AI" tools such as ChatGPT that can produce works of writing on command, as well as images, computer code and other media.

Nvidia, also based in Santa Clara, has carved itself a position as the lead provider of AI chips, a term that encompasses computing hardware that’s specialized to handle workloads such as the “training” of AI systems on vast troves of data.

Nvidia, already one of the most valuable companies on the planet, joined the exclusive club of companies worth more than a trillion dollars shortly after forecasting a massive revenue boost thanks in part to chips made for use with artificial intelligence technology.

Editors' Picks

Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 20243h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State fiscal economist: It may be time to scale back Georgia film tax credit
7h ago

Metro Atlanta spared as most severe storms pass to the south
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access
7h ago

Judge unseals two Georgia election security reports that differ on risk
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Back-to-back home runs by Semien, Seager propel Rangers past Angels 6-3
14m ago
Hong Kong protest song disappears from music streaming sites, social media platforms
20m ago
Migrants bussed from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls 'despicable stunt'
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top