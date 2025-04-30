Aho's blast pushes Hurricanes past Devils 5-4 in double OT to advance in Stanley Cup Playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho hammered a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom at 4:17 of the second overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday night to clinch their first-round playoff series.
The score came with the Hurricanes on a four-minute power play on a double-minor high-sticking penalty by Dawson Mercer that sent Jesperi Kotkaniemi skating off to the tunnel with a towel to his face. Aho provided the capper, the only lead the Hurricanes would have in a wild game that pushed them into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
They'll next play the winner of the Montreal-Washington series, with the Capitals leading 3-1 in that one.
Carolina won this game despite falling behind 3-0 in the first 10 minutes.
___
AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/NHL
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC
After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today
The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.
A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions
Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.
Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college
Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.