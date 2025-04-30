Nation & World News
Aho's blast pushes Hurricanes past Devils 5-4 in double OT to advance in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sebastian Aho hammered a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom at 4:17 of the second overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday night to clinch their first-round playoff series
Carolina Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven (22) gathers in the puck around teammate Sean Walker (26) and in front of New Jersey Devils' Erik Haula (56) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho hammered a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom at 4:17 of the second overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday night to clinch their first-round playoff series.

The score came with the Hurricanes on a four-minute power play on a double-minor high-sticking penalty by Dawson Mercer that sent Jesperi Kotkaniemi skating off to the tunnel with a towel to his face. Aho provided the capper, the only lead the Hurricanes would have in a wild game that pushed them into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They'll next play the winner of the Montreal-Washington series, with the Capitals leading 3-1 in that one.

Carolina won this game despite falling behind 3-0 in the first 10 minutes.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) controls the puck in front of New Jersey Devils' Dawson Mercer (91) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) dives to stop the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

New Jersey Devils' Dawson Mercer (91) tries to settle the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) watches a replay of a goal by the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

New Jersey Devils' Brett Pesce (22) clears the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes' Jackson Blake (53) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier (13) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

