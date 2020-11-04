Ahold Delhaize online sales soar amid global pandemic

Net sales at the company which owns the Stop & Shop, Food Lion and Hannaford stores in the United States reached 17.8 billion euros ($20.8 billion), up 6.8%, or 10.1% at constant exchange rates, from the same quarter a year ago.

Net profit in the quarter was down 84.9% to 68 million euros due mainly to a 577 million-euro provision for a U.S. pension plan withdrawal. Underlying profit from continuing operations rose 8.6% to 530 million euros.