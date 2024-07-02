Ahead of election, Venezuela's Maduro says he has 'agreed' to resume negotiations with United States

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government plans to resume negotiations with the U.S. government this week, President Nicolas Maduro announced Monday, less than a month before a highly anticipated presidential election in which he is seeking a third term.

Maduro, during his weekly TV show, characterized the dialogue as “urgent.” He said he “agreed” to restart it Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether the U.S. government has agreed to it, too.

“I have received the proposal during two continuous months from the United States government to reestablish talks and direct dialogue,” Maduro said.