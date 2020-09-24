Agency: No Cyprus passports for wealthy investors' families

The report noted one applicant who was on an EU sanctions list and another who was under investigation by Interpol in his home country for financial crimes.

It said of the 635 applications still pending since May 2018, 91 should have been already rejected because officials have found evidence of possible money laundering, forgery, fraud, tax evasion or bribery.

Cyprus’ Investment Program has come under renewed scrutiny following new reports alleging that dozens of foreigners who each pledged up to 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million) to obtain citizenship had been accused of an assortment of crimes.

A separate probe by the Cyprus Security and Exchange Commission recommended this month that authorities revoke citizenship from seven individuals who submitted forged documents in their application.

The Cyprus government has conceded that “mistakes” were made and has beefed up eligibility criteria in recent years. The most recent changes that lawmakers approved last month include new anti-money laundering vetting rules and making it easier to revoke the citizenship of investors involved in or convicted of a serious crime.

An independent committee has been set up to probe thousands of applications that were made since 2007. The investment program had gathered pace after 2013, when a financial crisis nearly brought Cyprus to bankruptcy.

Cyprus' Interior Ministry criticized the Audit Office of overstepping it's purview with a “fragmentary” report that covers only a limited time frame. It said in a statement that it would wait for the findings of the independent committee, which will decide whether all the rules were applied and eligibility criteria met at each phase of the program.