Chicago agency to release video of teen's shooting by police

Police said investigators recovered a gun near the shooting scene, but the department hasn’t said whether the teen fired it or was holding it during the chase. The officer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in police shootings. But police haven’t released the name of the officer who shot the teen, which is typical for the department early on during such investigations.

When the police accountability board said the shooting had been captured by an officer's body camera, there were immediate calls to release it. The city has a troubling history of trying to suppress video that reflects poorly on the police department, including in the 2014 killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald — for which the officer who shot the Black teenager 16 times eventually was convicted of murder — and in a botched 2019 raid during which a naked, Black, innocent woman wasn't allowed to put on clothes until after she was handcuffed.

Police Superintendent David Brown released statement in which he said the department “adamantly” supported the release of the footage of Monday's shooting. He gave no indication of what was on the video or even if he had seen it, but in past cases, the police department has quickly moved to release video of police shootings to dispel speculation about officer misconduct. At the same time, in a case that has already gained widespread attention because of the boy's age, Brown pointed to a recent spate of violent crimes involving minors in the city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to say it was important that video of the shooting be shown to the teen’s family and then released to the public as quickly as possible.

Police work at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago Police officer on Monday, March 29, 2021 in Chicago. Calls for the release of body camera video of the fatal shooting of the 13-year-old boy by a Chicago Police officer are growing louder both within and outside the department. As the agency that investigates police shootings says it is investigating if there is a legal way to release the video of Monday's shooting of Adam Toledo, Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot both say it should be released. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP) Credit: Antonio Perez Credit: Antonio Perez

A person walks through an alley days after a fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago Police officer on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Chicago. Calls for the release of body camera video of the fatal shooting of the 13-year-old boy by a Chicago Police officer are growing louder both within and outside the department. As the agency that investigates police shootings says it is investigating if there is a legal way to release the video of Monday's shooting of Adam Toledo, Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot both say it should be released. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP) Credit: Chris Sweda Credit: Chris Sweda