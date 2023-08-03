BreakingNews
Trump is due to face a judge in DC over charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter

France's international news agency, Agence France-Presse, says it's pursuing a copyright case against X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in an effort to secure potential payment for its news content

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
3 hours ago
X

PARIS (AP) — France's international news agency, Agence France-Presse, says it is pursuing a copyright case against X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in an effort to secure potential payment for its news content.

The news agency said it applied Wednesday to a Paris court to compel Elon Musk's rebranded company to provide data it says is needed “for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP.”

The news agency announced the legal action in a statement. It said it is seeking payment under European Union intellectual property rules that cover "neighboring rights," which allow news outlets and publishers to seek payment from digital platforms for the sharing of their work.

France was the first EU country to adopt the rules into national legislation, in 2019.

“As a leading advocate for the adoption of neighboring rights for the press, AFP remains unwavering in its commitment to the cause," the news agency said.

It described the legal action against Twitter as "in line with this ongoing commitment.”

AFP said it “will continue to employ the appropriate legal means with each relevant platform to ensure the fair distribution of the value generated by the sharing of news content.”

The agency's statement claimed that it has faced a “clear refusal” from X to discuss the copyright protections that allow news agencies to seek compensation from digital platforms.

In a tweet, Musk called the case "bizarre."

“They want us to pay (asterisk)them(asterisk) for traffic to their site where they make advertising revenue and we don’t!?” he asked.

News companies pushed for the EU copyright reform amid worries that quality journalism is declining as ad revenue gets siphoned off by the digital giants.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steven Senne/AP

The Jolt: Former Trump Cabinet members voice misgivings about his candidacy2h ago

Credit: Special

After 11 years, beloved natural hair business CURLBOX closes its doors
3h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Busy weather day ahead with severe storms possible
2h ago

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
1h ago

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Mayor Dickens’ training center task force finalizes recommendations
37m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Adidas brings in $437 million from the first Yeezy sale. Part of that will go to...
17m ago
Bank of England hints that UK borrowing rates will stay high after its new hike
19m ago
The US wants Kenya to lead a force in Haiti with 1,000 police. Watchdogs say they'll...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with a biotech company that used her HeLa cells
Trump indictment in Washington: What happens next
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top