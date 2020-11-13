Ageless wonder Bernhard Langer oldest to make Masters cut

“How about that?” Langer said. “I'll drink to that.”

He could certainly carve out time for that.

“My wife just said, ‘You’re not going to hit balls, are you?' I said, ‘No. No chance. I’m done.' This is one of the hilliest courses we play, and when it's wet, it's even a harder walk,” Langer said.

That the record now belongs to Langer should be no surprise. Tiger Woods constantly cites Langer and Fred Couples as examples of Masters champions who can find their way around the course and post good scores. It was only six years ago when Langer, at age 57, tied for eighth.

When golf returned from the pandemic in June, Langer teed it up twice on the PGA Tour because the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions had not resumed. He made the cut in the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.

On the PGA Tour Champions, where players in their early 50s tend to dominate, he already has won this year — his 41st career victory among seniors — and is leading the Charles Schwab Cup, which he already has won five times.

Returning to Augusta National must make him feel young again — or not.

“No, it actually makes me feel older when I play with these young guys and I see how far they hit it and how short I hit it,” Langer said. “I like this golf course. I think I know how to get around it, even though I hit very long clubs. But it’s certainly not easy.”

Now he gets two more days, and who knows how many more years? Masters champion get a lifetime exemption. Langer still decided to check on the policy on Tuesday night during the Masters Club dinner for past champions.

“I wasn't sure if there was an unwritten rule for an age limit for past champions to play in the Masters, so I did ask the question of Chairman Fred Ridley,” he said earlier this week. “I am 63 and I am the oldest player in the field this year. He said that as long as we can stand upright and play golf, we are welcome to play, and that we will all know when the time is right to stop playing.”

It's certainly not now.

Bernhard Langer hits out of a bunker on the 9th hole to finish his first round of the Masters Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Bernhard Langer, of Germany, watches his bunker shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson