Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead

Aid organizations like the local Red Crescent and U.N. agencies like the World Food Program have sent food, tents, sleeping mats and other essentials to families in Paktika province, the epicenter of the earthquake, and neighboring Khost province.

Still, residents appeared to be largely on their own to deal with the aftermath as their new Taliban-led government and the international aid community struggle to bring in help. The shoddy mountain roads leading to the affected areas were made worse by damage and rain.

Thousands of stone and mud-brick homes crumbled in the quake, which struck at night, often trapping whole families in the rubble. Many of those who survived spent the first night outside in a cold rain. Since then, villagers have been burying their dead and digging through the rubble by hand in search of survivors.

The Taliban director of the state-run Bakhtar News Agency said Friday the death toll from the first quake had risen to 1,150 people. Abdul Wahid Rayan said at least 1,600 people were injured.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has put the death toll at 770 people.

It’s not clear how death toll counts are being reached, given the difficulties of accessing and communicating with the impacted villages. Either grim toll would make the quake Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades.

On Friday, Pakistan’s Meteorological Department reported a new, 4.2 magnitude quake that Bakhtar reported took five more lives in hard-hit Gayan District and injured 11 people.

State media reported that close to 3,000 homes were destroyed or badly damaged, including at least 1,000 in Gayan. While modern buildings withstand magnitude 6 earthquakes elsewhere, Afghanistan’s mud-brick homes and landslide-prone mountains make such quakes more dangerous.

In villages across Gayan district, toured by Associated Press journalists for hours Thursday, families who had spent the previous rainy night out in the open lifted pieces of timber of collapsed roofs and pulled away stones by hand, looking for missing loved ones. Taliban fighters circulated in vehicles in the area, but only a few were seen helping dig through the rubble.

There was little sign of heavy equipment — only one bulldozer was spotted being transported. Ambulances circulated, but little other help to the living was evident. One 6-year-old boy in Gayan wept as he said his parents, two sisters and a brother were all dead. He had fled the ruins of his own home and took refuge with the neighbors.

Many international aid agencies withdrew from Afghanistan when the Taliban seized power last August as the U.S. and its NATO allies withdrew their forces, ending a 20-year war that drove the same insurgents from power in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. Groups that remain are scrambling to get medical supplies, food and tents to the remote quake-struck area. U.N. agencies are also facing a $3 billion funding shortfall for Afghanistan this year.

Trucks of food and other necessities arrived from Pakistan, and planes full of humanitarian aid landed from Iran and Qatar. India sent a technical team to the capital, Kabul, to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

India said its aid would be handed over to a U.N. agency on the ground and the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

Other countries that have offered aid were at pains to underscore that they would work only through U.N. agencies, not with the Taliban, which no government has officially recognized as of yet. Some nations have called on the Taliban to first address human rights concerns, chief among them the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls.

___

Associated Press writers Rahim Faiez in Islamabad, Pakistan, and Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption An Indian Air Force aircraft with earthquake relief consignment lands in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. India said it sent a technical team to Kabul to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance after a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people. (India's Ministry of External Affairs via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Afghans stand by the bodies of relatives killed in an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi) Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Combined Shape Caption Afghans pray for relatives killed in an earthquake to a burial site l in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi) Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Combined Shape Caption Afghans burry relatives killed in an earthquake to a burial site l in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi) Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Combined Shape Caption Afghans carry a relative killed in an earthquake to a burial site l in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi) Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Combined Shape Caption Afghans burry relatives killed in an earthquake to a burial site l in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi) Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Combined Shape Caption Afghans pray for relatives killed in an earthquake to a burial site l in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi) Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Combined Shape Caption Afghans a relative killed in an earthquake to a burial site l in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi) Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi