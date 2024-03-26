Nation & World News

After ‘Wonka’ and ‘Dune,’ Timothée Chalamet signs first look deal with Warner Bros.

Following the success of “Wonka” and the “Dune” movies, Warner Bros
FILE - Timothee Chalamet arrives at the world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" in London on Feb. 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

FILE - Timothee Chalamet arrives at the world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" in London on Feb. 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
By LINDSEY BAHR – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

Following the success of " Wonka " and the " Dune" movies, Warner Bros. is staying in the Timothée Chalamet business. The star signed a first look deal with the studio to collaborate on future projects as an actor and producer, Warner Bros. said Tuesday.

This doesn’t mean that Chalamet can only make movies with Warner Bros., just that the studio is entitled to right of first refusal. The terms of the deal were not released, but it is a “multi-year” agreement.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEO’s Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement that they’ve admired his “commitment to his craft” and his “unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made.”

Chalamet, in a statement, said of De Luca and Abdy: “These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I’m so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let’s go!”

The 28-year-old recently became the first star in over four decades to be in two top-grossing films released within eight months of each other with “Dune: Part Two,” which has a running box office total of $575.5 million, and “Wonka,” which made over $632 million globally. The previous record-holder was John Travolta with “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever.”

Chalamet was a producer on Luca Guadagnino's " Bones and All " and is also producing and starring in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown," which is currently filming.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Willis from Trump case: I had no choice but to act

Credit: DENNIS BYRON

Judge: Harrison Floyd can work for Trump’s campaign
43m ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Georgia Senate passes $36B budget with raises, begins House negotiations
1h ago

Georgia Senate passes $36B budget with raises, begins House negotiations
1h ago

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Supply chain manager says Americans should expect shortages
7m ago
Biden and Harris team up for health care event in North Carolina
10m ago
Supreme Court seems likely to preserve access to the abortion medication mifepristone
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?
1h ago
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
1h ago
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town