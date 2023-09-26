After US approval, Japan OKs Leqembi, its first Alzheimer's drug, developed by Eisai and Biogen

Japan’s health ministry has approved Leqembi, a drug for Alzheimer’s decease that was jointly developed by Japanese and U.S. pharmaceutical companies
National & World News
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's health ministry has approved Leqembi, a drug for Alzheimer’s disease that was jointly developed by Japanese and U.S. pharmaceutical companies. It's the first drug for treatment of the disease in a country with a rapidly aging population.

Developed by Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co. and U.S. biotechnology firm Biogen Inc., the drug's approval in Japan comes two months after it was endorsed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Leqembi is for patients with mild dementia and other symptoms in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, and the first medicine that can modestly slow their cognitive decline.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who announced Japan's approval of Leqembi on Monday, called it “a breakthrough” and said that the “treatment of dementia has now entered a new era.”

Kishida has pledged to step up support for the growing number of dementia patients and their families and is due to launch a panel this week to discuss measures for a dementia-friendly society.

According to the health ministry, Japan's number of dementia patients who are 65 years of age or older will rise to 7 million in 2025, from the current 6 million.

The drug, however, does not work for everyone and — as with other Alzheimer's drugs that target plaques in the brain — can cause dangerous side effects such as brain swelling and bleeding in rare cases.

Eisai said it will conduct a post-marketing special use survey in all patients administered the drug until enough data is collected from unspecified number of patients under Japanese health ministry procedures.

The drug will be partially covered by health insurance and is expected to be ready for clinical use by the end of the year. The price is yet to be decided but is expected to be expensive, Kyodo News agency reported.

Eisai is committed to delivering Leqembi to people who need it and their families “as a new treatment,” said Haruo Naito, the company’s CEO.

“We aim to create impact on issues surrounding dementia in Japanese society," he said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Judge in Trump RICO case orders protections for jurors10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sell out of NLDS and NLCS tickets
11h ago

Georgia film, TV workers relieved but cautious as writers near strike’s end
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
16h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

South Korea vows to retaliate against any North Korean provocations in Armed Forces Day...
45m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares dip with eyes on the Chinese economy and a possible US...
54m ago
Coach McVay bemoans 'self-inflicted wounds' in Los Angeles Rams 19-16 loss to the...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hollywood’s writers deal could end the strike. What happens next?
18h ago
Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
Braves doubleheader observations: Reaching 100 wins, Forrest Wall’s first career homer...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top