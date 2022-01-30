After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out

The city tied its record for biggest single-day snowfall on Saturday, with 23.6 inches (60 centimeters), the National Weather Service said.

Boston resident Jesse Ledin owns a home-goods rental business startup. He was out walking his dog in the storm, wearing ski goggles Saturday as he navigated gingerly through huge snow drifts and painful wind gusts.

“It’s pretty intense with the winds getting up to 70 miles (112 kilometers) an hour. As for the depth, it’s pretty deep in spots with the wind and the snow drifts, but it’s pretty nasty out and I definitely wouldn’t want to be driving. So it’s nice to be able to walk through these huge snowdrifts and in pretty tough conditions,” Ledin said.

Climate change, particularly the warming ocean, probably influenced the strength of the storm, atmospheric researchers said.

Much warmer ocean waters “are certainly playing a role in the strengthening of the storm system and increased moisture available for the storm,” said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado. “But it isn’t the only thing.”

The storm had two saving graces: Dry snow less capable of snapping trees and tearing down power lines, and its timing on a weekend, when schools were closed and few people were commuting.

Parts of 10 states were under blizzard warnings at some point: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

The National Weather Service considers a storm a blizzard if it has snowfall or blowing snow, as well as winds of at least 35 mph (56 kph) that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours. In many areas, Saturday’s storm met those criteria.

Rhode Island, all of which was under a blizzard warning, banned all nonemergency road travel.

Hardy New Englanders took the storm in stride.

Dave McGillivray, race director for the Boston Marathon, jokingly invited the public to his suburban Boston home on Saturday for a free snow-shoveling clinic.

“I will provide the driveway and multiple walkways to ensure your training is conducted in the most lifelike situation,” he said.

Washington and Baltimore got some snow but were largely spared. The worst of the nor’easter was expected to blow by Sunday morning into Canada, where several provinces were under warnings.

___

Catalini reported from Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Contributing to this report were Associated Press journalists Rodrique Ngowi in Boston; David Collins in Hartford, Connecticut; Jeff McMillan in Scranton, Pennsylvania; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; and Ron Todt in Philadelphia.

Caption Snow falls on the beachfront in Atlantic City, N.J. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Kristian Gonyea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP) Credit: Kristian Gonyea

Caption A plough clears snow from a roadway during blizzard conditions, Saturday Jan. 29, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J. (Kristian Gonyea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP) Credit: Kristian Gonyea

Caption Snow falls on the casino area in Atlantic City, N.J. on Saturday Jan. 29, 2022. (Kristian Gonyea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP) Credit: Kristian Gonyea

Caption A person walks on Beacon Street in heavy snow, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Waves crash behind a man as he uses a cellphone to capture images on a snow-covered beach, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ocean City, Md. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption People are seen on a snow-covered beach, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ocean City, Md. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Zack Andersen of Somerville skis off a jump built on the lawn of Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, during a storm that was projected to bring up to two feet of snow to the region, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somervillle, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Credit: Josh Reynolds

Caption Two men attempt to help a car stuck in the snow at the entrance to a parking garage in Harvard Square, during a storm that was projected to bring up to two feet of snow to the region, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Credit: Josh Reynolds

Caption A person walks with a dog along a snow-covered beach, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ocean City, Md. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption A snowdrift is seen near snow-covered kayaks in the parking lot of a condominium complex, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ocean City, Md. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez