After strike, LA school district workers approve labor deal

“We must continue working together to address our city’s high cost of living, to grow opportunity and to support more funding for LA’s public schools, which are the most powerful determinant of our city’s future,” the Democrat said in a statement.

The SEIU said many district support staffers live in poverty because of low pay or limited work hours while struggling with inflation and the high cost of housing in Los Angeles County.

The school district serves more than half a million students in the area, an enrollment size that is second only to the New York City Public Schools system.

Max Arias, the union's executive director, touted the deal as “a major step” to improve pay, hours and benefits for workers who “have been left behind for far too long.”

“This contract recognizes the essential work of those who work hard to ensure students can learn in a clean, safe, and supportive environment,” Arias said in a statement.

At the time of the strike, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho had accused the union of refusing to negotiate.