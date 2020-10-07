After slow start at French Open, Tsitsipas into semifinals

To think: At the last Grand Slam tournament, the U.S. Open, Tsitsipas failed to convert a half-dozen match points and allowed a massive lead — two sets to one, 5-1 in the fourth — to disappear against Borna Coric in the third round last month.

Then, against Rublev in the final of the clay-court Hamburg Open on Sept. 27, which also was Day 1 of the French Open, Tsitsipas served for the victory at 5-4 in the third set and again could not close it out, absorbing another disheartening loss.

And then, two days after that, in Paris, Tsitsipas ceded the initial two sets of his first-round match against 109th-ranked Jaume Munar.

Tsitsipas did not let that deficit daunt him. Nor, clearly, was he too burdened by his recent foibles, because not only did he take the next three sets that day to beat Munar, but Tsitsipas has not lost a single set since.

“I know the past few weeks have been a little bit difficult with certain losses that I had, and a bit unusual, to be honest,” Tsitsipas said after that first-round win, “but I’m trying to learn from them, grow from them, and trying to put them behind and continue stronger.”

On Friday, Tsitsipas will face No. 1 Novak Djokovic or No. 17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta. Their quarterfinal — a rematch of the U.S. Open match in which Djokovic was disqualified — was scheduled for later Wednesday.

The other semifinal Friday is No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 12 Diego Schwartzman.

Nadal is seeking a record-extending 13th championship at Roland Garros, which would raise his Grand Slam trophy total to 20, equaling Roger Federer’s record for men. Schwartzman never has played in a major semifinal.

In the women’s semifinals Thursday, it’ll be No. 4 Sofia Kenin vs. No. 7 Petra Kvitova, and 54th-ranked Iga Swiatek vs. 131st-ranked Nadia Podoroska, the first female qualifier to get to the final four at the French Open.

Kenin, who won the Australian Open in February, advanced Wednesday by defeating Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 in an all-American quarterfinal, after two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova eliminated Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3.

For Kenin, it’s her first semifinal in Paris; for Kvitova, her first since 2012.

The French Open was the site of Kvitova’s return to tennis in 2017 after she was attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Repubic, injuring all five fingers on her left hand, the one she uses to swing her racket.

“Definitely I’m proud of this,” she said of being back in the semifinals now, “and I hope this journey, it’s not (over) yet.”

___

AP Tennis Writer Fendrich reported from Washington; AP Sports Writer Leicester reported from Paris. AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf in Rome contributed.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Russia's Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Russia's Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Russia's Andrey Rublev walks back to his bench after losing a game in the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Sofia Kenin of the U.S. celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Danielle Collins of the U.S. in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-0, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Danielle Collins of the U.S., right, passes Sofia Kenin of the U.S. as they switch sides in the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament againsta Germany's Laura Siegemund in two sets, 6-3, 6-3, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic serves against Germany's Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena