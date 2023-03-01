X
Dark Mode Toggle

After shootings, Michigan State to restrict building access

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ED WHITE, Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
Public access to most buildings at Michigan State University will be restricted at night, starting March 13

Public access to most buildings at Michigan State University will be restricted at night, the school announced Wednesday, one in a series of security steps in response to the February shootings that killed three students and wounded five more.

Students, faculty and staff will need to use their campus ID cards to gain electronic access to buildings between 6 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on weekdays, starting March 13, officials said. There will be exceptions for events typically open to the general public.

Michigan State plans to make it possible to lock 1,300 classrooms from the inside by the fall semester. Students, faculty and staff will also be required to complete “active violence intruder training” next fall.

“The actions we are outlining today position us on a path to reclaim our sense of safety that was so violently taken away from our community,” President Teresa Woodruff said. “These steps will provide more robust security on campus while better preparing our community to respond in these unfortunate situations.”

A gunman shot eight students after 8 p.m. Feb. 13. Two students were killed at an academic building, Berkey Hall, while another was slain at the MSU Union, a gathering place for students and the public. Both remain closed.

The shooter, Anthony McRae, 43, later killed himself away from campus, police said.

Michigan State has 50,000 students and hundreds of buildings in East Lansing, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The university said it will expand its current network of 2,000 campus cameras. It also will hire an outside party to analyze the immediate response to the shootings. The report will be made public.

“It's reasonable in that it could be much more onerous,” Michigan State journalism professor Eric Freedman said of the new building policy. “Does it make it safer? I'm not sure. Will people feel safer? Maybe.”

No change to building access during daytime hours was announced. Michigan State already restricts access to the living areas in residence halls, though dining areas on the ground floor typically are open to the public.

The shootings were the latest in what has become a deadly new year in the U.S. Dozens of people have died in mass shootings so far in 2023. In 2022, there were more than 600 mass shootings in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

Police: UGA football staffer drunk, racing at 104 mph before fatal crash5h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
36m ago

Georgia’s Jalen Carter pulled from media interviews at NFL combine
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Anna Netrebko concert canceled by Taiwan national orchestra
10m ago
Death toll keeps rising in Greece's deadliest train crash
11m ago
Twitter's new 'violent speech' policy similar to past rules
16m ago
Featured

Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
1h ago
Results from the Tuesday special election for the Georgia Legislature
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top