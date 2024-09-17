After shooting at Georgia high school, students will return next week for half-days

In a recent joint video with LeDuff, Apalachee Principal Jessica Rehberg promised “a thoughtful, gradual return to school,” saying officials are “prioritizing the well-being and comfort of every student as we move forward together.”

Officials said that more law enforcement officers would be providing security, more counselors would be on hand for students and employees, and other resources including therapy dogs would be available.

Apalachee High School's J Hall, the wing where the shooting took place, will be blocked off and remain closed for the rest of the school year, Barrow officials said.

For the remainder of the fall semester, students taking social studies classes will be bussed to a building about 4.5 miles (7 kilometers) away. School officials said they’re going to call it “Chee East,” reflecting the “Chee” nickname that many in Barrow County use for the high school.

Temporary buildings are planned for the Apalachee campus by January.

The school system said it would offer an open house for students and families at the main campus and the satellite building on Monday morning. Students will be invited to create art intended for a larger mosaic planned for display at the high school.

The shooting killed teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. Another teacher and eight more students were wounded, with seven of those hit by gunfire.

Colt Gray, who was a 14-year-old student at the school, has been charged as an adult with four counts of murder, and District Attorney Brad Smith has said more charges are likely in connection with the wounded.

Authorities have also charged Gray's father, Colin Gray, alleging that he gave his son access to the gun when he knew or should have known that the teen was a danger to himself and others.

