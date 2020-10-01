After pandemic delay, Biden launching in-person canvassing

Biden this weekend will dispatch several hundred newly trained volunteers to engage voters across Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. The effort, focusing on voters who are considered difficult to reach by phone, is expected to spread into several more battleground states and include many more volunteers in the next few days and weeks.

Campaign officials and volunteers acknowledge their virtual-contact strategy had holes they're hoping to fill with in-person conversations.

“It’s just harder and harder to get people on the phone,” said Patrick Sullivan, a Biden volunteer who lives in suburban Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. “So being able to go to someone's door and talk to them makes a big difference.”

Trump's campaign and allied Republican groups have been having in-person contacts with voters since at least June. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told the AP over the summer that her team was knocking on roughly one million doors each week.

Democratic officials have been extremely critical of the GOP's tactics. Lily Adams, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, tweeted in August that the Trump campaign was “risking the lives of their staff, the lives of voters and risking becoming a super spreader organization during the middle of a pandemic."

While Biden leads many polls, lingering questions remain about the commitment of his supporters to actually vote. To defeat Trump, Democrats will need strong turnout from every piece of his broad coalition, including groups that typically don't vote in large numbers, such as younger Americans and African Americans.

And with the pandemic still raging, voters in 2020 face unprecedented challenges in getting to the polls.

“It is possible that without the face-to-face-engagement, you may have a few voters who fall off,” said Mairi Luce, an attorney and a Biden volunteer who lives in Philadelphia. “But passions run high on both sides, and a lot of people are motivated to vote. I don't think there are a lot of undecided voters out there.”

Ahead of the voter outreach expansion, Biden's campaign has already opened 109 supply centers across 17 battleground states to help distribute campaign literature, lawn signs and other materials for the canvassers.

Biden volunteers in Pennsylvania and Nevada began dropping campaign literature at voters' homes just last weekend, although they were instructed to avoid any direct conversations. Those conversations will begin this weekend following a series of training sessions designed to ensure Biden's team can engage with people at doorsteps as safely as possible.

All volunteers involved will be provided personal protective equipment, including masks, and will have their temperatures checked. The campaign also plans to send batches of text messages telling voters to expect a knock at their door before volunteers enter a neighborhood.

Biden's team is particularly focused on ensuring his supporters have updated information about how and where to vote as early as possible. Literature used in Pennsylvania in recent days, for example, encourages people to make a specific plan to vote — either by mail, in person early voting or in person on Election Day.

Even before Biden executes his new plan, Democrats are leading Republicans in some early voting prodding. For example, registered Democrats have been issued far more mail and absentee ballots than Republicans in Florida, Iowa and Pennsylvania, according to data collected by The Associated Press.

