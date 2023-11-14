After Nevada crash, federal accident investigators want cars to warn drivers if they're speeding

Some of the violations were reduced to parking tickets in plea bargains, and neighboring courts were unaware of the string of driving problems in other courts, the board said.

“The state of Nevada must do better about removing the silos of adjacent courts and sharing information,” board member Michael Graham said. “The state of Nevada failed to hold the driver accountable.”

NTSB staff members said the problem of one court not knowing what another has done with a repeat traffic violator happens in other states as well. They said that unless court data is distributed widely, it will be hard to impose punishment on repeat offenders.

The board recommended that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration develop measures to reduce repeat speeding offenders, and to develop guidelines to help states test speed-limiting devices on vehicles owned by repeat offenders. It also recommended that states develop ways to identify chronic speeders and reduce repeat offenses.

NHTSA will be asked to require as standard equipment on all new vehicles “intelligent speed assistance systems” that use cameras and mapping to determine the speed limit and at minimum, warn drivers when they go over it. The board also discussed pushing states to install active systems that make it harder for a repeat offender to speed, or limit speeding altogether.

The crash on a weekend evening killed the 59-year-old driver with a history of traffic and criminal offenses and his 46-year-old male passenger in a Dodge Challenger that investigators found accelerated before it ran a red light and slammed into the Toyota Sienna minivan.

Three other vehicles were damaged in chain-reaction crashes at the busy multi-lane crossroads. In all, 15 people were involved, including a 31-year-old woman who was critically injured but recovered. She was involved in a memorial tree planting a year later.

The seven dead family members ranged in age from 5 to 35 years old and lived in North Las Vegas. A woman who the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported lost four children, two stepsons and her younger brother in the crash quickly raised $300,000 with a GoFundMe account before she shut the fund down.

An autopsy found the driver who caused the crash, Gary Dean Robinson of North Las Vegas, had levels of cocaine and PCP in his system above levels at which Nevada law says a driver is presumed to be intoxicated. Records showed he had a yearslong history of traffic and criminal offenses, including speeding, and served time in state prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to felony cocaine possession and violating probation.

Just days before the crash, Robinson pleaded guilty in Las Vegas to speeding, the Review-Journal reported. He was fined $150.

