After months on lam, slaughterhouse escapee beefalo caught

“His capture was the result of a community effort from spotting him, feeding him throughout the winter and to the experts who were able to make the final capture," police said in the post. “We would like to thank all those would brought this adventure to a successful resolution.”

Authorities decided early on in their search not to seek the death penalty for Buddy and have raised money for his continued care.

Police said the beefalo will be heading to Massachusetts for a veterinary exam and will then be sent to the Critter Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.

“Without everyone’s donations this would not be possible,” police said. “Thank you for all your continued support and we wish Buddy safe travels and happy life.”