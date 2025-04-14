After loss to Slotkin, Michigan Republican Mike Rogers launches another Senate bid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is launching another Republican bid for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, following a narrow loss to Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin last year in a hotly contested open race.

This time, Rogers is vying for the seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who announced earlier this year that he will not seek reelection in 2026. Rogers is aiming to become the first Republican to win a Senate seat in Michigan in more than 30 years — falling just 19,000 votes short of doing that in 2024.

In a video announcing his candidacy on Monday, Rogers quickly aligned himself with President Donald Trump, pledging to “stand with” him. Trump endorsed Rogers during the 2024 race and carried the battleground state of Michigan on his path back to the White House.