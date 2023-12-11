After losing Houston mayor's race, US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to seek reelection to Congress

HOUSTON (AP) — Two days after losing her bid to be Houston's next mayor, longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced on Monday she will seek a 16th term in Congress in 2024.

Jackson Lee first took office in 1995. Her district includes downtown Houston and some of the city’s historically Black neighborhoods, including Third and Fifth Wards.

“I am enthusiastic about the prospect of continuing our shared journey to uplift the 18th Congressional District," Jackson Lee, a Democrat, said in a statement. "Your support has been invaluable, and I eagerly welcome it as I strive to further serve and represent our community with my ability to get the job done."