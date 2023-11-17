After kidnapping, father of Colombia striker Luis Díaz celebrates son's goals vs. Brazil

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) — Days after he was released by kidnappers, the father of Colombia striker Luis Díaz was in tears on Thursday after he watched his son score both goals in a 2-1 win over Brazil in a World Cup qualifying match.

Wearing a Colombia jersey and a necklace, Luis Manuel Díaz fell on top of some people next to him in the stands of the Metropolitano Stadium and wept next to his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, as he celebrated.

Luis Manuel Díaz was held captive for 12 days in a mountainous region by the ELN guerrilla group. He was reunited with his family on Tuesday.