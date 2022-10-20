After hot playoff start, Nola finally falters for Phillies

Cruising with a 4-0 lead, Nola gave up back-to-back solo homers to Brandon Drury and Josh Bell in the second inning.

San Diego wasn't done, either. The Padres scored four runs off Nola in a five-run fifth to take a 7-4 lead and never let up on their way to an 8-5 victory that tied the series 1-all.

Adding insult to injury was Austin Nola. After Aaron retired him on a grounder in the second, Austin singled home a run in the fifth that drew the Padres to 4-3.

Jurickson Profar followed with a single and Juan Soto doubled. Aaron Nola got pulled after striking out Manny Machado, one of his six punch-outs in the game.

He gave up six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, taking the loss.

The Nola brothers became the first siblings to face each other as pitcher and hitter in the postseason, and just the sixth set of brothers to play against each other in the playoffs.

Aaron had made 203 starts — most ever by a Phillies pitcher whose entire career has been with the team — before making his postseason debut earlier this month against the Cardinals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis