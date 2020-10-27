After high court ruling, DOJ wants census challenges stopped

Tuesday's hearing is the first one on the case since the Supreme Court's ruling.

“This Court and the parties previously expended extraordinary efforts to litigate and adjudicate Plaintiffs’ challenges at a breakneck pace only to have the Supreme Court rightly undo that hard work," the Trump administration said in court papers. “There is no need to repeat that fruitless process."

Attorneys for the coalition of local governments and advocacy groups said ahead of Tuesday's hearing that the Supreme Court ruling provided no guidance on the case since the justices did not offer an explanation for their decision, which does not conflict with any of the rulings from the lower courts on several issues.

Because of that, the case should move forward toward a trial and final ruling by the district judge, especially since the litigation has raised questions about the thoroughness of the count and whether the Census Bureau can even meet the Dec. 31 deadline, the attorneys for the coalition said.

The census is used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets, in a process known as apportionment, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending annually.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.