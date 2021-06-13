After G-7, Biden says he's reestablishing US credibility

“We need to be able to deal with China in all of those areas coming from a position of strength and coming from a united position.” U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told CBS News' “Face the Nation” on Sunday. "I think what the president was able to do in these last couple of days was bring countries closer together in dealing with some of the challenges posed by China.”

The other G-7 allies did their part in creating the impression that Biden was part of “the Club” and sought to help reinforce Biden’s “America is back” mantra, including by embracing the his campaign slogan to “Build Back Better” from the pandemic.

“We're totally on the same page,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of Biden.

At the summit, Biden met France’s Emmanuel Macron for the first time, and the two acted like old friends.

Macron did not utter Donald Trump’s name but offered an unambiguous shot at the former president. Macron noted his his relief that with Biden, he was now working with an American president “willing to cooperate.”

“What you demonstrate is leadership is partnership,” Macron said of Biden.

Most European allies had been disenchanted with Trump’s grumbling of “global freeloaders” and espousing an “America First” policy, so Biden had the challenge of convincing a skeptical audience that the last U.S. administration was not a harbinger of a more insular country.

At the summit, Biden also met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Following the news conference, Biden planned to travel to Windsor Castle for a private audience with the queen— becoming the 13th president to have met with the 95-year-old monarch during her nearly-70 year reign.

The president was then scheduled to fly Brussels for meetings with NATO and European Union leaders before a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva.

Madhani reported from Brussels.

President Joe Biden walks with national security adviser Jake Sullivan, right, and members of the Secret Service as he arrives for the final session of the G-7 summit in Carbis Bay, England, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Doug Mills Credit: Doug Mills