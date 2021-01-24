After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Their first conversation since Biden's inauguration aimed at mending frayed ties between the historic allies. Biden "stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship" via NATO and the EU. Macron pledged his "determination to work at the side of the U.S."

After four years of “America First” under Trump, the new U.S. president and French leader see eye-to-eye on the importance of international cooperation to fight climate change and COVID-19 and in negotiating with Iran.