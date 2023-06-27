X

After elections, Greece vows to continue 'strict but fair' migration policy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
28 minutes ago
Greece’s new migration minister is promising to continue a “strict but fair” policy toward migration and attempts at illegal entry into the country

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's new migration minister promised Tuesday to continue a "strict but fair" policy toward migration and attempts at illegal entry into the country, following a sweeping conservative reelection victory in general elections.

"We are humanitarians but not naïve," the new minister, Dimitris Kairidis, told reporters hours after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' new government was sworn in.

The center-right New Democracy party hammered left-wing opponents in elections Sunday for a comfortable win. It has promised to extend a wall along the Greek-Turkish border and continue rigorous patrolling in the eastern Mediterranean to stop boats carrying migrants crossing into the European Union.

Human rights groups have expressed concern over multiple reports of summary deportations – also known as pushbacks – a claim that the government has denied but also refused to subject to the scrutiny of a fully independent inquiry.

The new government was sworn in days after a fishing trawler sank south of Greece with hundreds dead or missing, a disaster that has focused international attention on migration in the Mediterranean.

Kairidis said his government hoped to finalize approval for an EU-wide migration agreement over the next six months when fellow EU member Spain will hold the rotating presidency of the European Union.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mallika Vora

Kicked out of U.S., former Atlanta chef now celebrated in Mexico6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

At battery plant fueled by EV incentives, Kemp slams federal green energy perks
49m ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia panel OKs using campaign money for child care, caregiving
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia panel OKs using campaign money for child care, caregiving
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Feds award $25M to ramp up Beltline construction
2h ago
The Latest
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas' power grid
6m ago
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide, Justice Department...
8m ago
Ryan Seacrest will host 'Wheel of Fortune' after Pat Sajak retires next year
10m ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top