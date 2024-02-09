After coups, West African nations hurry to leave the regional bloc that opposed military takeovers

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The coup-hit nations of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are in haste to quit West Africa’s regional bloc without following its rules of exit, the body said Thursday as its ministers met to deliberate on growing division and political tension in the region.

At the ministerial meeting in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, the bloc known as ECOWAS faulted claims made by the countries’ juntas that their unprecedented decision to withdraw their membership was because of the coup-related sanctions the bloc imposed on their countries instead of supporting their development and peace efforts.

The three juntas announced late last month that they were quitting ECOWAS after the coups they staged soured ties with the bloc and international partners.