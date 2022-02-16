After Coach K's exit, No. 9 Duke edges Wake Forest 76-74

The drama carried to the final possession as Wake Forest had only a desperate chance. Domari Monsanto took the inbounds pass and heaved a one-handed throw to the far end that appeared to be a bit late with the ball hitting the glass then bouncing off the rim before falling away.

That ended an eventful night in famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium, which started when Krzyzewski — who is retiring after this season — wasn’t with the team as it returned to the court from the locker room after halftime. The team’s official Twitter account later posted that Krzyzewski wouldn’t return, and no other details were immediately available.