After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade

The ceremony originated from traditional preparations for battle. The colors — or flags — were “trooped,” or carried down the lines of soldiers, so they could be seen and recognized in battle.

Lieutenant Colonel Guy Stone, who planned the queen’s official birthday celebrations in Windsor Castle’s quadrangle, said he wanted to create a “memorable and uplifting day” for the monarch.

The ceremony took place a couple of months after the death of her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, whose funeral also took place at Windsor Castle.

Though she has been mourning the loss of her husband of 73 years, the queen has carried on performing her duties, including delivering a government-scripted speech to mark the new session of parliament.

On Friday, she was the star turn at a reception with the G-7 leaders and their spouses at the Eden Project, a futuristic botanical garden housed inside domes that features the world’s largest indoor rainforest.

She drew laughter from her guests as she chided them during a group photo session: “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”

Though the queen's actual birthday is on April 26, she celebrates another one in June when the British weather — it is hoped — is more conducive to outdoor celebrations. It's a royal tradition that goes back to 1748 and the reign of King George II, whose actual birthday was in November.

One of the major parts of the queen's official birthday is her award of honors to those deemed to have made a positive contribution to society.

This year's honors list has celebrated those at the forefront of the U.K.'s rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines over the past few months, which has been credited with turning around the country's pandemic response.

Sarah Gilbert, the professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford who was instrumental in the development of the vaccine being manufactured by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and Kate Bingham, the former head of the U.K. Vaccines Taskforce credited for the country’s successful procurement program, have both been recognized with damehoods.

Though the U.K. has seen Europe’s highest virus-related death toll, with nearly 128,000 people having lost their lives, its vaccination program has been deemed one of the world’s speediest and most coherent rollouts.

he Massed Band of the Household Division march during a military ceremony to mark the Official Birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday June 12, 2021. In line with government advice The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP) Credit: Chris Jackson Credit: Chris Jackson

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday June 12, 2021. In line with government advice The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. ( Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP) Credit: Eddie Mulholland Credit: Eddie Mulholland

The Red Arrows fly over Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, to mark the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, Saturday June 12, 2021. In line with government advice The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews

